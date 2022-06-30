Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 198 ($2.43) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.