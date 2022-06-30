Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.26 million and a PE ratio of 26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. Marks Electrical Group has a 12-month low of GBX 84 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 128 ($1.57).
About Marks Electrical Group (Get Rating)
