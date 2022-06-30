Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.26 million and a PE ratio of 26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. Marks Electrical Group has a 12-month low of GBX 84 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 128 ($1.57).

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer that sells, delivers, installs, and recycles household electrical products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Leicester, United Kingdom.

