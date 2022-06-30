Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $87.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $11,757,203. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.32 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

