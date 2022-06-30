Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $17.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 46,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
