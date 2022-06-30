McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Shares of MKC opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,718,000 after buying an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 740,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after buying an additional 79,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 264.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,515,000 after acquiring an additional 236,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

