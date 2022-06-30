Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CICC Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.71 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $38,248,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 21,304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,058,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,008,000 after buying an additional 979,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

