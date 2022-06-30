MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $660.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 179.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $798.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,009.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

