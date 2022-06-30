Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

NYSE:MRK opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

