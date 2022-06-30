Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.56.

NASDAQ META opened at $163.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.85. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

