MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,320,000 after acquiring an additional 167,147 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 12,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

NYSE MET opened at $62.93 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

