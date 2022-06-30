Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Micro Focus International has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Micro Focus International to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.85. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Micro Focus International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Micro Focus International plc ( NYSE:MFGP Get Rating ) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

