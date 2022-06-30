Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.08 on August 5th

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Micro Focus International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Micro Focus International to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micro Focus International stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Micro Focus International plc ( NYSE:MFGP Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 160,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

