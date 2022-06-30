Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,744 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

