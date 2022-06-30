Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.25.

MU stock opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

