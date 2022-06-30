Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.7% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

MSFT opened at $260.26 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.42 and its 200-day moving average is $291.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

