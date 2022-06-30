Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

MSFT opened at $260.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

