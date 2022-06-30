Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $185.10

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185.10 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 185.70 ($2.28), with a volume of 37522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.40 ($2.35).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.31) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.80) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.39) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 325.83 ($4.00).

The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 209.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 230.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

