Mizuho Cuts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $178.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $221.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.17.

NYSE:MAA opened at $173.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.38 and a 200-day moving average of $200.43. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 145,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

