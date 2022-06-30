MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 44 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.6% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,245.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,280.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,581.46.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,695 shares of company stock valued at $25,615,094. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

