MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.25.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $97.64 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average is $139.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

