Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $137.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.46.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $114.96 and a 52-week high of $211.74.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

