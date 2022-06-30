Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $13.42 Million Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Financial accounts for approximately 3.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 52,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 31,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,872.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.69. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.