Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 961 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $334.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

