Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $271.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

