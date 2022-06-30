Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises approximately 2.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.