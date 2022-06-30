Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

