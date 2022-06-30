Moneywise Inc. Sells 514 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moneywise Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $819,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $382.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

