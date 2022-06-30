MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $276.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.25.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,309 shares of company stock valued at $31,453,225. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $674,390,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

