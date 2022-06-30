Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Update

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 3,250.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Mowi ASA stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

