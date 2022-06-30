MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50 on August 12th

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MSI opened at GBX 293.22 ($3.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 250.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.49 million and a P/E ratio of 17.86. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 52 week low of GBX 204 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.84 ($3.81).

In related news, insider Michael O’Connell sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.41), for a total value of £20,232.84 ($24,822.52). Also, insider Michael J. Bell sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.19), for a total value of £20,233.20 ($24,822.97).

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

