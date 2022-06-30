MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $92.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

