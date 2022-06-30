MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.20.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE:MSM opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $92.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 4,654 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 88,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.