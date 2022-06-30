MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $520.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSCI. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

MSCI stock opened at $415.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.79 and a 200-day moving average of $490.97. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $54,347,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 127.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

