M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTB opened at $162.33 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.61 and a 200-day moving average of $170.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.62.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

