Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.