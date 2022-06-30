Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.96.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 517.32% and a negative net margin of 2,209.23%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.