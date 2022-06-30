Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.51

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 11789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CJS Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 653,223 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,813,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

