Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $356.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.47. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

