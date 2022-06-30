NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NTWK stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.