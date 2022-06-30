New BitShares (NBS) One Day Volume Hits $432,751.00

New BitShares (NBS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and $432,751.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About New BitShares

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

