New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $10.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

