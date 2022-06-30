NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after buying an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after buying an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after buying an additional 253,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

