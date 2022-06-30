NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 87,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,947,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock worth $77,924,360. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,953,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

