Nicholas Carter Sells 5,000 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $232.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,628,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 609,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 470,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 280,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,269,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

