NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $140.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $101.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.