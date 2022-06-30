NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NYSE:NKE opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 1 year low of $101.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

