NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $110.50, but opened at $107.71. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NIKE shares last traded at $108.46, with a volume of 213,548 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial upped their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average of $133.33. The company has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

