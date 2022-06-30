Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 882.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

VIACA opened at $28.10 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

