Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NHYDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Norsk Hydro ASA (Get Rating)
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.