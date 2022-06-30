Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 21.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

