Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,252 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.